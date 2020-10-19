First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 50 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 434,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $208.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $209.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

