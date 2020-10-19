Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.