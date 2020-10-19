Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 34.14%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

