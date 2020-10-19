Arden Trust Co Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 53,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 105,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

