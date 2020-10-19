Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $105,000 in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

