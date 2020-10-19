Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

