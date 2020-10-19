Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 591,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.17. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

