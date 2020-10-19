Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,140 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

