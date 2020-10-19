Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

