Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Lennar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

