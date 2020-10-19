Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 225,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 493,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

