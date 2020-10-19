Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

