Arden Trust Co Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

