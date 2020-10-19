Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

