Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 11,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $34,672,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.00 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

