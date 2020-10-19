Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,483,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,667 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $41,889,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $53.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

