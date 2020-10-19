Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

