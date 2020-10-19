Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

