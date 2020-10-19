Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 18,361 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.