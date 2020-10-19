Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

