Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

