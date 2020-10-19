Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

