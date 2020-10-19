Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

