Family Capital Trust Co Sells 166 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

