Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

V stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

