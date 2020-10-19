DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $119.30 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.