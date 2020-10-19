Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 29,389 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

