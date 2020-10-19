Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,021 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

