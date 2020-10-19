AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

