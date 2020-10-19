Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

