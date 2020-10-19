Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

