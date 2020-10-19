First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 16,477 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.33 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

