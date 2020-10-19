Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

