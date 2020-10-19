Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

