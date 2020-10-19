Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

