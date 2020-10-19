Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.