Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

