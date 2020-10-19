Arden Trust Co Purchases 672 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

