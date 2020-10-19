Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.