First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

