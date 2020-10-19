Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

