D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

