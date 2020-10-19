Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 919,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 909,291 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.