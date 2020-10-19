Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $219.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

