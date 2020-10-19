Arden Trust Co Sells 830 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 246,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15,914.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

