Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

