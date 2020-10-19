Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $201,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after buying an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

