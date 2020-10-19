First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 978 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

