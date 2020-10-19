Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.