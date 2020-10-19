Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

